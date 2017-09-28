FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Indians buy dry fruits from a roadside vendor at a market in New Delhi, India. Three years later Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, India's economic prospects are looking decidedly more grim. India's economic expansion has slowed to its lowest level in three years. Small businesses are struggling, or even shutting down, after a major overhaul to both the country's currency and sales tax system.
National Business

India's flagging economy draws dire warnings of recession

By NIRMALA GEORGE Associated Press

September 28, 2017 10:24 PM

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power on a euphoric wave of promises to boost India's economy, add millions of jobs and bring "good times" to the developing nation.

Three years later, India's economic prospects look decidedly grimmer. India's economic expansion has slowed to its lowest level in three years. Small businesses are struggling, or even shutting down, after overhauls of the nation's currency and sales tax system. Modi's own allies warn of a dire outlook, with some raising the specter of an economic depression.

The warnings have been sobering for Modi, who appointed a new Economic Advisory Council this week to offer him advice independent of the finance ministry.

Economists said that may be too little, too late.

