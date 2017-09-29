Harvey may not have dealt devastating blow to Texas ranchers

In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo, John Locke works to move a herd to another field at his family's ranch in Glen Flora, Texas. The damage Harvey inflicted on Texas’ cattle industry hasn’t been calculated yet. Even though Harvey unleashed catastrophic flooding on counties that are home to 1.2 million beef cattle, which is more than a fourth of the state’s herd, there were apparently only a few instances in which large groups of cows drowned. Eric Gay AP Photo