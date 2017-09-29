In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo, John Locke works to move a herd to another field at his family's ranch in Glen Flora, Texas. The damage Harvey inflicted on Texas’ cattle industry hasn’t been calculated yet. Even though Harvey unleashed catastrophic flooding on counties that are home to 1.2 million beef cattle, which is more than a fourth of the state’s herd, there were apparently only a few instances in which large groups of cows drowned.
In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo, John Locke works to move a herd to another field at his family's ranch in Glen Flora, Texas. The damage Harvey inflicted on Texas’ cattle industry hasn’t been calculated yet. Even though Harvey unleashed catastrophic flooding on counties that are home to 1.2 million beef cattle, which is more than a fourth of the state’s herd, there were apparently only a few instances in which large groups of cows drowned. Eric Gay AP Photo
In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo, John Locke works to move a herd to another field at his family's ranch in Glen Flora, Texas. The damage Harvey inflicted on Texas’ cattle industry hasn’t been calculated yet. Even though Harvey unleashed catastrophic flooding on counties that are home to 1.2 million beef cattle, which is more than a fourth of the state’s herd, there were apparently only a few instances in which large groups of cows drowned. Eric Gay AP Photo

National Business

Harvey may not have dealt devastating blow to Texas ranchers

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:22 AM

GLEN FLORA, Texas

The damage Harvey inflicted on Texas' cattle industry hasn't been calculated yet.

But there's evidence that it might be less than initially feared and perhaps not as costly as Hurricane Ike. That came ashore in 2008 as a weaker storm but with more salty storm surge that wiped out pastures for months.

Even though Harvey unleashed catastrophic flooding on counties that are home to 1.2 million beef cattle, which is more than a fourth of the state's herd, there were apparently only a few instances in which large groups of cows drowned.

Industry experts say that while some individual ranchers were devastated by the storm, beef prices aren't expected to spike. Also, some pastureland has recuperated quickly after freshwater floods subsided.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19
Ridge View coach Perry Parks postgame comments 1:25

Ridge View coach Perry Parks postgame comments

View More Video