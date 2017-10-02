Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez acknowledges fans after being relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez acknowledges fans after being relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Washington. Mark Tenally AP Photo
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez acknowledges fans after being relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Washington. Mark Tenally AP Photo

National Business

Average MLB game time record 3 hours, 5 minutes this season

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 12:17 AM

NEW YORK

The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues rose 4½ minutes this season to a record 3 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds, according to the commissioner's office.

This year's average, determined after Sunday's regular-season finale, was up from 3 hours, 42 seconds last year.

MLB's average had dropped to 2:56 in 2015 from 3:02 in 2014.

Baseball management proposed three changes last offseason the players' association didn't accept, and MLB has the right to start them next year without player approval: restricting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher each inning, employing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level — at the top of the kneecap.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has said he prefers reaching an agreement with the union.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense
Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson win over Virginia Tech 2:15

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson win over Virginia Tech

View More Video