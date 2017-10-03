For Bucks, new arena is also avenue to sell Milwaukee

FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, construction continues on the Milwaukee Bucks' new NBA basketball arena in downtown Milwaukee. The state-of-the-art facility will be the Bucks’ home starting in 2018. But in many respects the massive project is more than just about basketball. Team and arena executives want to get major entertainment acts to stop in Milwaukee. They want the arena to be a driver for ambitious downtown redevelopment. And to do that, they have to go out to market and sell Milwaukee. Carrie Antlfinger, File AP Photo