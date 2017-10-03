Residents say tests find toxic chemicals after plant's fire

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from a chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. Nearly 20 Houston-area residents say test results have detected toxic substances in soil, water and ash samples taken miles from the chemical plant that flooded during Hurricane Harvey, caught fire and partially exploded. The findings were disclosed Monday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2017, in a letter the residents' lawyers mailed to the chief executive of the plant's owner, Arkema Inc., and several regulatory agencies, giving notice that they planned to sue. KTRK via AP, File)