Clark Atlanta wins land dispute lawsuit against Morris Brown

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:57 AM

The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that Clark Atlanta University should regain 13 acres deeded to Morris Brown College more than 75 years ago.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the court ruled Monday, upholding a clause in the 1940 agreement that ownership would revert back to Clark Atlanta if Morris Brown ceased using the property for educational purposes.

Morris Brown filed for bankruptcy in 2012, facing $30 million in debts. The school sold most campus properties to regain financial standing and academic accreditation. In 2014, the college sold the 13-acre parcel along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Atlanta Development Authority, now called Invest Atlanta. The agency leased the property back to the college.

Clark Atlanta president Ronald A. Johnson says board members will discuss the future of the property.

