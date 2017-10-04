National Business

EPA approves plan to clean up 'Oil Lake' in the Meadowlands

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:58 AM

KEARNY, N.J.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to clean up a Superfund site in New Jersey's Meadowlands dubbed "Oil Lake."

The site in Kearny contains tons of contaminated soil from the now-closed Diamond Head Oil Refinery. The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2fJe6Ea ) the $24 million dollar plan calls for taking out thousands of truckloads of the polluted soil.

The plan does not address contaminated groundwater, and the EPA says it will be addressed in a future cleanup.

The pollution dates back to at least 1946, when the plant began recycling waste oil, which it did until 1979.

The plant was dismantled more than two decades ago. New Jersey officials requested the site be placed on the Superfund list in 2002.

