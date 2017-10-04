Crow Agency water treatment facility vandalized; $1M damage

Tribal officials are urging Crow Agency residents not to drink or touch the water after one or more vandals shot up, smashed and burned the area's water treatment facility, causing an estimated $1 million in damage.
Candy Felicia, director of the Crow Tribe's Water Authority, tells The Billings Gazette https://goo.gl/9UAwZC someone opened the facility's doors with a carpentry claw Wednesday morning and caused extensive damage inside.
The Crow Tribal government says Crow Agency's roughly 15,000 residents should not come in contact with the water until the Environmental Protection Agency can test it.
Felicia said Wednesday evening she hopes the safety tests will produce results within 48 hours.
In the meantime, the tribe plans to provide water to the affected area, including delivering temporary showers and bottled water.
