California bullet train staff recommend German operator

FILE - in this Feb. 26, 2015, photo, a full-scale mockup of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The agency overseeing California's bullet train project has recommended a U.S. subsidiary of a German rail company to help design and operate a Central Valley train segment in its early stages. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's board of directors will vote Oct. 19, 2017, on whether to approve DB Engineering & Consulting USA for the $30 million early operating contract. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo