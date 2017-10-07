Guards who helped people escape Vegas shooting back to work

Jay Purves, the vice president of Contemporary Services Corporation, or CSC, Las Vegas branch, walks among concert goers on his first day back at a large event since he worked during last Sunday's mass shooting Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, on the outskirts of Las Vegas. Purves and his colleagues at a private security firm manning the Route 91 Harvest music festival Sunday night in Las Vegas were a force of 200 unarmed first responders who helped people exit amid the panic. Despite the fresh trauma and losing one of their own, many of the company's guards are returning to work events for the first time again this weekend. Gregory Bull AP Photo