Firefighters combat blaze on roof of Federal Reserve Bank

New York firefighters have battled a fire on top of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York over the weekend.
Officials say the fire broke out Saturday on the roof of the 14-story building in lower Manhattan. The New York City Fire Department says a generator on the roof of the bank caused the fire.
Officials say no one was injured, and crews were able to get the fire under control late Saturday.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that are part of the Federal Reserve — the central banking system of the United States.
