National Business

UofL offering economic development forum in Louisville

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 1:53 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville is planning an economic development forum that will focus on strategies and available resources to help rebuild and sustain communities.

The public event offered by UofL's College of Arts and Sciences is set for Nov. 2 and will concentrate on issues facing west Louisville.

The forum will be at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance registration is required by Oct. 22.

Forum breakout sessions will focus on creative financing for individual and large construction projects, economic opportunities for minority-owned firms, successful neighborhood planning and access to lending opportunities.

Panelists will include developers, financiers, entrepreneurs and government and community group representatives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense 3:14

Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense
Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

View More Video