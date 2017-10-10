National Business

Uber riders in Dubai can now select electric-powered Tesla

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:50 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Uber is offering its customers the option to ride in one of 50 new Tesla electric-powered vehicles in Dubai, where large gas-guzzling sedans and luxury sports cars dominate the emirate's six-lane highways.

The U.S.-based ride-hailing app launched the UberONE option on Tuesday in partnership with Dubai Taxi Corporation, which added 50 Tesla Model X and Model S to its fleet last month. The vehicles, which Uber riders can select for a slightly higher fare, are equipped with self-driving components.

Dubai's transport authority is aiming to add another 150 Tesla vehicles to its fleet in 2018 and 2019.

Uber's General Manager in the United Arab Emirates, Chris Free, says the partnership is line with the company's drive to provide riders with "new and progressive experiences."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense 3:14

Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense
Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

View More Video