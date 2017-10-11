National Business

NY granting nearly 30M for Mohawk Valley water projects

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 12:16 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York is granting nearly $30 million for water infrastructure projects in the Mohawk Valley.

The $29,661,723 in grant money will be used to support 21 drinking water and wastewater projects in the central New York region. It's part of $255 million that's available statewide for investment in water infrastructure.

Topping the list is the city of Rome, which will receive more than $5.5 million for two projects. Amsterdam is getting $3 million, Sharon Springs $2.5 million and Fonda $2.16 million.

State officials say the investments will save taxpayers more than $60 million and create nearly 1,500 jobs across the region.

The new grant boosts the total the Mohawk Valley has received over the past two years to $52 million.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the grant Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top
South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

View More Video