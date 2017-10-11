National Business

Ex-nursing home worker pleads guilty in funds theft case

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 1:55 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.

Thirty-five-year-old Veneford Blankenship of Princeton entered the plea Tuesday to mail fraud in federal court in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Blankenship worked as the business office supervisor at a Princeton nursing home admitted diverting residents' payment checks into a bank account. She then wrote checks to herself, forging the signatures of two other individuals.

Blankenship agreed to pay nearly $83,000 in restitution as part of her plea agreement. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 23.

