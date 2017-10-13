Toshiba, Bain executives join to push for memory-chips sale

Toshiba Memory Chief Yasuo Naruke, left, and Yuji Sugimoto, head of Bain Capital, attend a press conference in Yokkaichi, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The heads of Toshiba's memory chip business and Bain Capital, the investment fund buying it, said they hope to close the deal by March despite persisting opposition from Toshiba's U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo