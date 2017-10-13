National Business

Pearl lays off 15 to fill budget shortfall

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:56 AM

PEARL, Miss.

The City of Pearl has laid off 15 city employees to slow what new Mayor Jake Windham characterized as a hemorrhaging city budget.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Windham says the city had a revenue shortfall of $80,000 a month before the layoffs were put into place. The employees fired included six recently hired firefighters and three people who worked at the police department.

Officials say the layoffs will save the city about $600,000 a year, or $50,000 a month, still leaving the city short. Windham hasn't said where he will look to trim expenses next, but said no more layoffs are planned. And, tax increases are out because the revenue wouldn't be available to immediately address the city's current financial situation.

In September, the city approved $2.8 million in budget cuts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

View More Video