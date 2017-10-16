In Harvey-hit county, some in GOP newly confront the climate

Wayne Christopher walks by a pile of debris outside the church he'd attended his whole life damaged from Hurricane Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. He and his wife had come here every Sunday and every Wednesday for more than four decades. This church is where he was baptized, where he met his high school sweetheart, then married her 46 years ago. "We have a lot of memories here. This is my home. I've been here all my life," said Christopher. David Goldman AP Photo