National Business

Company to grow lettuce in Virginia using fish waste

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

A company that uses fish waste to grow organic baby lettuce and arugula plans to create 21 new jobs in Northern Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced Friday that Kappa Farms will invest $865,000 to open a new "aquaponics" operation in Loudoun County.

McAuliffe approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Loudoun will match with local funds.

Kappa plans to produce more than $7 million in lettuces in the next three years.

