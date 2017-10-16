National Business

New espionage museum to open in New York City in December

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:17 AM

NEW YORK

A museum dedicated to espionage is coming to New York in December.

Spyscape, a 60,000 square foot (5,574 square meter) spy museum developed by the British investment group Archimedia, will be located in midtown Manhattan. The Wall Street Journal reports the attraction will feature seven main galleries dedicated to aspects of espionage such as deception and cyberwarfare.

Spyscape Chief of Staff Shelby Prichard says the museum will also be participatory and visitors will be able to take part in activities like encoding and decoding messages.

The new museum will be run as a for-profit institution, and it plans to charge $39 for standard adult admission.

