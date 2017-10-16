National Business

6 bison killed by owners and farmers after farm escape

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:13 AM

GROVE CITY, Ohio

Six bison were shot and killed after escaping from an Ohio farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the bison escaped from a Grove City farm around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office, Grove City Police Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded and attempted to corral the animals for more than an hour. Authorities say the animals were visibly agitated and attempts to corral them were unsuccessful.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources advised that the animals should not be allowed to enter residential areas. Several options were discussed, and it was finally determined that the animals should be killed.

The owner of the bison and other farmers shot the animals around 6:47 p.m. No law enforcement personnel fired shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair
Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

View More Video