National Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:49 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1.60 cents at $4.4120 a bushel; Dec corn down .60 cent 3.52 a bushel; December oats gained 1.20 cents at $2.68 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was 3.40 cent lower at $9.9660 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was down .38 cent at $1.1245 a pound; October feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.5395 a pound; October lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.6270 a pound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

View More Video