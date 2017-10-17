Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Having bested his rivals, Xi is primed to consolidate his already considerable power as the ruling Communist Party begins its twice-a-decade national congress on Wednesday.
Xi says China's prospects are bright but challenges severe

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:48 PM

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told a key Communist Party congress that the nation's prospects are bright but the challenges are severe.

Such warnings have been made by others as China's economy faces pressure from weak global demand that threatens the nation's export industries.

But Xi's comments Wednesday in a keynote speech meant to highlight the party's confidence and long-range vision are an unusual acknowledgement of challenging times ahead.

Xi is expected to get a second five-year term as party leader at the gathering.

