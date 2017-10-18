National Business

New York distilleries hope to create regional whiskey brand

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:21 AM

NEW PALTZ, N.Y.

A group of upstate New York craft distilleries are banding together to release a new style of rye whiskey under the label Empire Rye.

The new regional style requires distillers to use New York state-grown rye grains and to age whiskey for at least two years. Coppersea Distilling owner Christopher Williams tells The New York Times he wants to make the category of Empire Rye comparable to Kentucky bourbon or Tennessee whiskey.

Williams grows a significant amount of his own grain for his distilling just outside of New Paltz.

The distilleries have declared this week "New York Rye Week" to get the word out on Empire Rye, and they are staging numerous events in New York City.

