A woman holds an estelada or independence flag on a motorcycle after taking part on a protest against the National Court's decision to imprison civil society leaders without bail, in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Protesters were gathering for a fresh round of demonstrations in Barcelona Tuesday to demand the release of two leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence movement who were jailed in a sedition probe. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo
National Business

Catalan lawmakers protest jailing of secession leaders

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 4:26 AM

MADRID

About 50 Spanish and Catalan party lawmakers have held up posters in Spain's parliament demanding the release of two pro-Catalonia independence movement leaders, describing them as political prisoners.

Wednesday's protest in Madrid lasted around 15 seconds before the lawmakers heeded warnings that they were out of order and sat down.

The demonstration was over Monday's jailing of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, leaders of the Catalan grassroots organizations Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, in a sedition investigation. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Tuesday in Catalonia, demanding their release.

Spain has given the pro-independence regional president of Catalonia until Thursday morning to clarify if he has declared independence or not. Otherwise, the government may seize control of the semi-autonomous region, moving the conflict with the region to another level.

