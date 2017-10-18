5 things to know about China's twice-a-decade party congress

Students wave flags as they watch a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of China's 19th Party Congress in Huaibei in eastern China's Anhui province Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress. Chinatopix via AP)