4-million-pound span to be floated in for 2-state bridge

The 4 million-pound center lift span for the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is scheduled to be floated up the Piscataqua River and set in place.
The float-in is scheduled Wednesday for the new bridge, which will move traffic over the river on the Route 1 Bypass. The tide will help lift the span into place.
After 76 years of use, the former bridge was closed in August 2016 due to mechanical failure and the cited high cost to repair it amid construction of a replacement bridge.
Maritime traffic on the river, within a 300-yard radius of the bridge, has been closed this week in preparation for the float-in.
The project is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2018.
