FILE- In this March 7, 2013, file photo, Rep. Brandon A. Hixon, R-Caldwell, looks on at the statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, that Hixon is the subject of a criminal investigation that began two weeks ago. Caldwell police Lt. Joey Hoadley said the investigation involving Hixon has been opened, but he declined to share details about the case and did not say what prompted officers to launch it. Idaho Statesman via AP, File Darin Oswald

National Business

Police launch investigation involving Idaho lawmaker

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:17 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Authorities said Wednesday that an Idaho state lawmaker is the subject of a criminal investigation that began two weeks ago.

Caldwell police Lt. Joey Hoadley said the investigation involving Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon has been opened, but he declined to share details about the case and did not say what prompted officers to launch it.

No charges have been filed against Hixon, according to online public court records.

Hixon told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview that he has not resigned or been asked to resign.

"I have retained legal counsel and all questions should go through him," Hixon said. "I am not going to speak to the allegations swirling around me."

Hixon's attorney, Gabe McCarthy, was in court Wednesday evening and could not immediately be reached.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, an Oakley Republican, did not return a request for comment.

Hixon, 36, was elected to the Idaho House in 2012. He serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense panels.

He has flown relatively under the radar during his time in office, introducing only a handful of bills that have made it out of committee.

Hixon, who is divorced with four children ranging from 6 to 17, resigned from his insurance agent position immediately after winning his legislative seat.

