New York City hotel bringing back $1,000 bagel

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:16 AM

NEW YORK

New Yorkers with a taste for an expensive city staple will have an opportunity to try the $1,000 bagel when it returns to the city next month.

The Westin New York hotel in Times Square says it's bringing back the extravagant bagel for a limited time after it first appeared in 2007. WNBC-TV reports the bagel will feature Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and golden leaf flakes.

According to the hotel, white truffle is the second most expensive food in the world after caviar.

The bagel is more than an expensive treat however, as 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.

The $1,000 bagel will be offered from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

