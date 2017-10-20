Correction: Unemployment Benefits story

Michigan state Rep. Joe Graves, R-Argentine Township, helps unveil bipartisan legislation to improve the state's unemployment benefits system on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Tens of thousands of claimants were falsely accused of fraud. Also pictured are Rep. Kevin Hertel, left, D-St. Clair Shores and Rep. Phil Phelps, D-Flushing. Devid Eggert AP Photo