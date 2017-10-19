The Latest: Last car built in Australia rolls off GM line

In this undated photo provided by General Motors Holden, cars are assembled on the production line in Adelaide, Australia. The Australian auto manufacturing era ends after more than 90 years on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 when General Motors Co.'s last Holden sedan rolls off the production line in the industrial city of Adelaide. The nation has already begun mourning the demise of a home-grown industry in an increasing crowded and changing global car market. General Motors Holden via AP)