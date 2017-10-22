The Latest: IS oil production is greatly reduced since 2014

This July 30, 2017 photo, shows an oil field controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF), in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, northeast Syria. The SDF, with air support from the U.S.-led coalition, said Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 that they had captured the Al-Omar field, Syria’s largest oil field, from the Islamic State group, marking a major advance against the extremists and for now keeping the area out of the hands of pro-government forces.