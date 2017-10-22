South Dakota sees funding increase amid death penalty cases

Defending two men facing the possibility of the death penalty in a murder case will cost a western South Dakota county's budget as much as $1 million more in 2018.
The Rapid City Journal reports that Pennington County commissioners granted the request made by the courthouse and public defenders last month for more than $500,000 increases each to their 2018 budgets. A large portion of those will go toward defending two men facing the death penalty on first-degree murder charges.
One official says death penalty cases are expensive and taxpayers can reasonably expect to shoulder up to $1 million for the prosecution and defense in such a case.
Jonathon Klinetobe and Richard Hirth have been charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld in 2015.
