Toll rises in Malaysian landslide; 11 dead mostly foreigners

Malaysian rescuers carry the body of a victim after he was pulled out from the debris of the landslide in Penang, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. A landslide at a construction site in northern Malaysia on Saturday killed a number of foreign workers, with rescuers searching for others feared trapped in the mud and rubble, officials said. Fire and rescue official Mohamad Rizuan Ramli said a 10 meter

33 feet) high slope crashed down at the construction site in northern Penang state, a popular tourist destination, early Saturday.