LePage speaks in Iceland on trade, poverty

Maine's Republican governor is touting the state's relationship with an Icelandic shipping company that chose Maine for its North American headquarters almost five years ago.
Gov. Paul LePage spoke in Reykjavik (RAY'-kyuh-vik), Iceland, last weekend about the importance of good trade relations with foreign countries to Icelandic politicians, scientists, artists, academics and business leaders. LePage says such relations can lead to economic growth and combat extreme poverty.
Shipping company Eimskip recently began weekly container ship service to Portland. The company's shipping network includes Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Northern Europe.
There are other examples of Iceland and Maine working together.
This year, Maine beers were the centerpiece of the country's largest-ever beer festival.
