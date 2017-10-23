Fire official: Tank breach exposed molten glass, no injuries

Officials say firefighters responded to a tank breach at a New Jersey glass manufacturing plant in Millville over the weekend.
Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott says no one was injured in the tank breach Sunday evening. NJ.com reports a breach means that a break in the tank caused molten glass to escape into the surrounding area.
Two fire alarms sounded for the rupture just before and just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Lippincott says his fire company is experienced in handling molten glass tank breaches.
