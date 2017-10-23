National Business

Clashes near Papua mine kill 1 Indonesian policeman, wound 6

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 3:34 AM

JAYAPURA, Indonesia

Three days of clashes between Indonesian police and gunmen near a U.S.-owned gold and copper mine in easternmost Papua province have killed one officer and wounded six others.

Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said the latest attack happened Monday morning and injured four officers from Brimob, a paramilitary police force. He said they were shot while evacuating the body of an officer killed in a gunfight on Sunday.

Two other officers were wounded on Saturday while searching for gunmen who had fired on two cars from mine operator Freeport, including one driven by an American man.

A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered in the easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua since 1963 when the region was transferred from Dutch to Indonesian rule.

