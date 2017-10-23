A cyclist wears a mask in central London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan officially launched T-Charge on Monday. The T-Charge will be the toughest vehicle emissions standard of any world city, affecting the oldest and most polluting vehicles.
A cyclist wears a mask in central London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan officially launched T-Charge on Monday. The T-Charge will be the toughest vehicle emissions standard of any world city, affecting the oldest and most polluting vehicles. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
A cyclist wears a mask in central London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan officially launched T-Charge on Monday. The T-Charge will be the toughest vehicle emissions standard of any world city, affecting the oldest and most polluting vehicles. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

National Business

Older vehicles in London to be charged more for polluting

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 5:09 AM

LONDON

Drivers of older, more polluting cars will face an additional charge when entering central London as the city battles air pollution blamed for thousands of premature deaths each year.

Starting Monday, cars registered before vehicles were forced to meet new European emissions standards now face a toxicity charge of 10 pounds ($13.50) a day in addition to the congestion charge of 11.50 pounds every time they enter central London. The new rules apply primarily to cars registered before 2006 and may include some registered before 2008.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he plans to clean up the capital's air and the so-called T-Charge will "encourage motorists to ditch polluting, harmful vehicles."

The city says almost 95 percent of Londoners live in areas where particulate pollution exceeds World Health Organization standards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

View More Video