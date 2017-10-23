National Business

Flint City Council seeks more time to choose water source

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:25 AM

FLINT, Mich.

The City Council in Flint, Michigan, is asking a federal judge for more time to choose a long-term source of drinking water in the wake of the city's lead-tainted water crisis.

The request was made in a Sunday court filing. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration sued Flint to force the council to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority, a regional water agency, which has been serving the city since a lead disaster was declared in fall 2015.

Mayor Karen Weaver agrees with the plan, but the council hasn't been persuaded. U.S. District Judge David Lawson last week set a Monday deadline.

Managers appointed by Snyder provided Flint with water from the Flint River in 2014. The corrosive water wasn't properly treated, and lead leached from old plumbing.

