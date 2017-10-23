National Business

Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead indexes slightly higher

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 9:48 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are starting the week with modest gains as major indexes build on a six-week winning streak that has brought them to record highs.

Technology companies made some of the biggest moves Monday. Electronic storage company Seagate Technology soared 15.7 percent after its first-quarter results were better than analysts expected.

Communications software maker BroadSoft added 1.6 percent after Cisco Systems agreed to buy it for $55 a share, or $1.9 billion.

Industrial companies and banks took small losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,577.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,345. The Nasdaq composite advanced 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,637.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

View More Video