National Business

Parish president moves to axe unpopular tax

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:22 AM

SLIDELL, La.

A parish president in south Louisiana says she is moving to rescind an unpopular economic development tax.

The three-quarter cent sales tax was adopted by the Parish Council last November.

The tax had been collected since January in six parish economic development districts along Interstate 12.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a statement Monday that the $4 million generated would have been useful. But, she said, taxpayers and businesses have made it clear they do not favor the tax.

She said she has asked the local sheriff to stop collecting the tax. She said she will seek an ordinance officially removing it in the coming weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat 1:22

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

View More Video