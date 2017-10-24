FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, JetBlue Airways ticket agents assist passengers at the ticket counter at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. JetBlue Airways Corp. reports financial results, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
National Business

JetBlue tops 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:28 AM

NEW YORK

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $179 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

JetBlue shares have dropped 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7 percent in the last 12 months.

