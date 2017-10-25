Xi Jinping and other key leaders of China's Communist Party

New members of the Politburo Standing Committee, from left, Han Zheng, Wang Huning, Li Zhanshu, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji stand together at Beijing's Great Hall of the People Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017. The seven-member Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, was paraded in front of assembled media on the first day following the end of the 19th Communist Party Congress. Ng Han Guan AP Photo