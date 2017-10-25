National Business

Kentucky Ag Department seeking interns for next summer

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky.

College students pursuing careers in agriculture or government can apply for internships in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the internship program gives students a hands-on work experience that helps prepare them for future careers.

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns can work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law and other fields.

Internships for the summer of 2018 will run from June through August.

KDA says applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 8.

