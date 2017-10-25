National Business

Providence Biltmore sold to Chicago-based company

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:18 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Chicago-based hospitality company says it has purchased the Providence Biltmore Hotel for an undisclosed price.

In an announcement Monday, Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners says it is planning a renovation for the hotel as it will be converted into a Graduate Providence hotel by 2019. A spokesman for the company tells The Providence Journal the sale closed on the building Oct. 20.

The 294-room hotel was built in 1922, and city tax records show the building has an assessed value of $26.2 million.

The president of Graduate Hotels says they plan to offer local residents a "dynamic community-centric gathering space" once the location opens.

