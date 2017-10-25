National Business

Cochise County: Some voters didn't get mandatory pamphlets

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 8:03 PM

BISBEE, Ariz.

Some voters in Cochise County didn't get pamphlets that officials are required to send out for the upcoming special election on a school budget override.

The news came the same day an independent report found the Arizona Secretary of State's office was incompetent in mailing pamphlets for last year's special election on time. The report said the office didn't commit any crimes.

The Cochise County election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

The county recorder's office didn't say how many voters were affected or what caused the error. The Associated Press has reached out for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 1:14

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me
UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton 1:10

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton

View More Video