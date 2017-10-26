National Business

Official: 60 pounds of meth en route to Guam seized in 2017

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 2:25 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

A U.S. Postal Service official says inspectors so far this year have intercepted at least 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine mailed to Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports that Kevin Rho, assistant inspector with the Postal Service, says the amount of meth sent to Guam through the mail has increased during the past 10 years.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio said the cost of methamphetamine in the mainland is considerably less than what it is selling for on Guam.

Rho estimated a gram of meth in California sold for between $60 to $80, while Customs officials say a gram on Guam is estimated to cost between $200 and $400.

Rho said investigations are ongoing in connection with the confiscated drugs and arrests are pending.

