The wreckage of a military truck lays by the side of the railway tracks after several people were killed in a crash with a train in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP Markku Ulander

National Business

Train slams into Finnish military truck at crossing; 4 dead

Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:03 AM

HELSINKI

A train collided with a military vehicle at a railroad crossing in southern Finland early Thursday, killing at least four people, police and military officials said.

The crash near Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, also left several people injured.

Police said four people were killed, including one train passenger. A Finnish general said that three soldiers died.

"Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg," Gen. Jarmo Lindberg said in a statement.

A total of 11 people have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that "the morning had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

The military truck, a Finnish-made Sisu SA-150 transport vehicle, was carrying 11 soldiers, who were taking part in a drill in the southern part of the Nordic country. The train struck the vehicle at a crossing with no security features near Raseborg by a commuter train from Finland's state-owned VR railway company.

Images from the scene showed a slightly damaged train and the wreck of what appears to be a military vehicle in the woods. The train was standing upright, but it wasn't immediately clear if it had derailed.

A police news conference was scheduled for later Thursday.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said Niinisto, the defense minister, had ordered flags at all military facilities to fly at half-staff Thursday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed his condolences in a statement, calling it an "unfortunate tragedy," saying the conscripts were taking part in "a task for the motherland."

