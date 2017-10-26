National Business

House passes bipartisan budget, sends bill to governor

Associated Press

October 26, 2017 12:48 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan state budget, sending it to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The roughly $41 billion, two-year plan cleared the House Thursday on a 126-to-23 vote, a veto-proof majority. The vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the same package.

Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) says the plan crafted by legislative leaders isn't perfect but it "begins the process of getting our house in order." She says it also ends the fiscal chaos that's ensued without a budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1.

Malloy has been running the state using only his limited executive spending authority.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter says it's the "moral obligation" of lawmakers to end the budget impasse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute
Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

View More Video