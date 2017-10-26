House passes bipartisan budget, sends bill to governor

The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan state budget, sending it to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
The roughly $41 billion, two-year plan cleared the House Thursday on a 126-to-23 vote, a veto-proof majority. The vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the same package.
Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) says the plan crafted by legislative leaders isn't perfect but it "begins the process of getting our house in order." She says it also ends the fiscal chaos that's ensued without a budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1.
Malloy has been running the state using only his limited executive spending authority.
Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter says it's the "moral obligation" of lawmakers to end the budget impasse.
