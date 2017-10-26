Pitcher Chase Anderson agrees to $11.75M deal with Brewers

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. The Brewers have signed Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo